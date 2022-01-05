Local Dynamiters defenceman Cam Reid named one of KIJHL’s stars of the month

Kimberley-born Dynamiter defenceman Cam Reid made his return to the roster from a stint with the Cranbrook Bucks in late November and has since been one of the strongest players on the ice. This month the KIJHL has recognized his talents, naming him one of their three stars of the month. He’s pictured here celebrating a goal he scored against Fernie in the raucous Christmas Classic. Paul Rodgers photo.

Kimberley local Cam Reid has been a strong presence on the ice since returning to the Dynamiters after spending some time playing for the Cranbrook Bucks, and his hard work has been recognized as he’s been named one of the KIJHL’s stars of the month.

Head coach Derek Stuart previously said Reid has been one of the best players on the ice in nearly every game since his return and following this recent recognition from the league he added:

“Cam has played like we expected him to and has shown a lot of leadership since returning.”

Reid came back to the team from the Bucks in late November and since then has wracked up two goals and 10 points in 10 games. This makes him second on the team in points for blue liners, according to the KIJHL, but is is the top defenceman in terms of points-per-game average.

“I couldn’t have done this without the help of my teammates and coaches,” Reid told the Bulletin. “They made me feel so welcome when I joined the team again, there was no awkward stage when I first showed up and they made me feel right at home and helped me play my game.”

Watch out for Reid’s #6 jersey on the ice at the Dynamiters’ next home game, which is on Saturday, Jan 8 against the Grand Forks Bruins.

