Local Physician to play for the Canadian Men’s Medical Football Team

For the past two years the Canadian Men’s Medical Football Team has played in the World Medical Football Championships. Local Physician Dr. David Clay, who works at the Kimberley Medical Clinic, is the newest addition to the team.

The team is made up of Specialists and Family Doctors from six different provinces across the country. In addition to representing their country at the event, Doctors also participate in academic half-days where the present sports medicine related research from their respective countries at a Global Symposium of Sport, which runs concurrently with the tournament.

Team Manager Dr. Paul Dillon says that the opportunity arose when Dhillon and Clay met at a local pub.

“I was in Kimberley for a quick weekend trip. A number of local doctors came out to meet with me and my wife at the Sullivan Pub. I started to talk to David about soccer, and the fact that I manage the Canadian World Medical Football Team,” explained Dillon. “He was obviously enthused at the chance to play soccer again at a high level, as a doctor, and to play internationally as well. If he hadn’t come out for a pint, he wouldn’t be playing international soccer now!”

Dr. Clay will be traveling to Mexico for a training weekend, the United States, and Mexico again before traveling to Prague for the main tournament in July.

Clay, who is originally from the UK, studied at the University of Leeds and became a Physician in 1998. At that time he pursued anesthesiology, however after meeting his Canadian wife, he switched to family medicine and moved to Kimberley in 2007.

“I am extremely appreciative of the opportunity that Paul has provided and hope that I can be a useful addition to the squad. This is a chance to share my passion for all things football with a community of doctors from across the country,” said Clay. “I hope that I get a chance to lace up the boots against the UK as well.”

Clay has been an avid soccer fan and player since he was a child.

“As a British guy, I’ve been pretty much obsessed with playing and watching football my whole life.”

Clay added that as a youngster he played either right wing or forward, but in his “golden years” he has dropped back to play defensive positions.

He says that aside from the JulyFest Soccer tournament, there is a lack of opportunities for adult soccer in Kimberley and Cranbrook, especially since the league folded three years ago. This, he says, has made preparing for the tournament challenging.

“Preparation has been a challenge,” said Clay, who is currently playing indoor soccer once a week. “At least that should prevent an early season injury. I’m hoping to have a run outside Mexico but there’s still a lot of snow around…for the Czech Republic, [I] will be up to full speed.”

