The Duczek brothers at the Centurion Absolut Waterproof Tour Canada Stop. Photos submitted by Loree Duczek

Local wakesurfers top podium at Centurion Absolut Waterproof Tour Canada Stop

Four East Kootenay athletes had success at the annual competition

JESSICA DEMPSEY

Four East Kootenay wakesurfers showed off their skills in the gold-level at the Centurion Absolut Waterproof Tour Canada Stop.

The competition took place from July 20-21 at Lake Chestermere in Alberta where they went head-to-head with athletes from the United States, Japan, China and more.

Ryder Duczek took part in his first semi-pro Outlaw Men’s Skim Division. The change in divisions was no problem for Ryder where he took first place finishes on both days and placed first overall.

Skills run in the family, as Ryder’s younger brother also competed in the competition and came out on top. Competing in the competitive Junior Division Dagen Duczek had a first-place finish, including landing a 3-shuv on both of his runs. Dagen is currently ranked first in the Junior Division by the Competetive Wake Surf Association(CWSA) World Ranking System.

Cassidy Boehm from Jaffray also had a strong showing at the Canadian stop. With a solid set of runs, she took first place overall in the Women’s Amateur Skim Division.

As well, Caroline Villeneuve, one of the top riders in the world continued to have success. Villeneuve of the H20 School on Lake Koocanusa had a strong run on Day 2 that helped her to a second-place finish in the Pro Women’s Skim Division. Villeneuve is currently ranked first on the CWSA World Ranking System for her division.

The Duczek brothers, who are from Cranbrook, will now look towards the Waterski Wakeboard Alberta Provincials where between them they will be competing in wakesurf, wakeskate and wakeboard. The event takes place July 27 at Lake Chestermere.


Most Read