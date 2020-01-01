Locals ride for free at Kimberley Alpine Resort’s annual Community Day

Every year, Kimberley Alpine Resort hosts a community event where locals can ride for free. This year, the event takes place on January 12. (Kimberley Alpine Resort file).

Locals can ride for free at Kimberley Alpine Resort on January 12, 2020, as part of the resort’s tradition with their annual Community Day.

Every year, KAR celebrates the surrounding community by allowing locals to ski and snowboard for free for the day. Photo ID and proof of local residency (driver’s lisence, pay stubetc.) are required to receive the free lift ticket. Complimentary tickets can be picked up at guest services at the bottom of the ski hill.

Community Day is available to residents of Canal Flats, Skookumchuck, Meadowbrook, TaTa Creek, Kimberley, Marysville, Wycliffe, Moyie, Wardner and Cranbrook.

For more information, visit the Kimberley Alpine Resort Annual Community Day Facebook event page.

Last week, the resort had avalanche safety specialists on-site to conduct snowpack observations and stability testing. According to a post on KAR’s Facebook page on December 26, 2019, the specialists determined that the back side of the hill is now safe for riding.

“Thanks to CIL Explosives for delivering the explosives to us by truck when we couldn’t fly the helicopter in for the third day in a row due to valley fog,” reads the post. “And despite all the snow we have up there, please be aware that early season conditions exist, and ski and ride with care.”

All of KAR’s lifts are now open, conditions dependent, and the status of the snow levels and lifts can be found at skikimberley.ca.



