Locals ride for free at Kimberley Alpine Resort’s annual Community Day

Locals can ride for free at Kimberley Alpine Resort on January 12, 2020, as part of the resort’s tradition with their annual Community Day.
Every year, KAR celebrates the surrounding community by allowing locals to ski and snowboard for free for the day. Photo ID and proof of local residency (driver’s lisence, pay stubetc.) are required to receive the free lift ticket. Complimentary tickets can be picked up at guest services at the bottom of the ski hill.
Community Day is available to residents of Canal Flats, Skookumchuck, Meadowbrook, TaTa Creek, Kimberley, Marysville, Wycliffe, Moyie, Wardner and Cranbrook.
For more information, visit the Kimberley Alpine Resort Annual Community Day Facebook event page.
All of KAR’s lifts are now open, conditions dependent, and the status of the snow levels and lifts can be found at skikimberley.ca.
