Lots of quality players at Dynamiters’ main camp

JOSH LOCKHART

The Kimberley Dynamiters held their main camp this past weekend. While the turnout was lower than anticipated, the Nitros saw the quality talent that they hoped for at their camp.

“It was competitive,” Head coach and general manager Derek Stuart said. “There wasn’t anyone out of place, despite the low numbers. I was pleased with the intensity and the work ethic.”

Stuart said that Junior A and Junior B teams from across western Canada held their camps this past weekend.

Stuart hopes that next year the season will start later, so that the Junior B camps can start after the Junior A camps, comparable to how the AHL starts after the NHL.

“For us to start our camps at the same time as Junior A, and then actually start our season before they do, makes absolutely no sense; to all the coaches I have spoken.” He said.

There were several returning players at camp: Adam Andersen, Derian Bamber, Brandt Bertoia, Lucas Chilton, Chase Gedny, Bryce McDonald, Brock Palmer, and Luke Recchi.

“I was impressed.” Stuart said of the veterans. “Some of them were in good physical condition, some were in excellent physical condition.

“I was impressed with them carrying from where we left off from last year. They are champions. They know how to act and practice. They displayed that this weekend.”

Bertoia is entering his last season of junior hockey and is really appreciating his teammates, “I love theses guys. We are all tight. We are just good buddies. A good group of guys.”

But added, “I need to take on more of a leadership role this year. It’s a young team, they are going to look up to us.”

Recchi had specific off-season workouts, and his efforts showed through camp, for the most part he was just glad to be back.

“It’s been great to be back in town and back on the ice. It is awesome to be back with the guys and to meet the new guys.”

There were also two former Nitros, Jared Marchi and Coy Prevost, who skated and helped out with the camp.

“We welcome our alumni back to skate or help out whenever they can.” Stuart said. “It’s a sign and proof that you can move on from here.”

The Dynamiters have named their exhibition roster and have two games this week. Thursday at 7pm at the Civic Centre against the Fernie Ghostriders. On Saturday they travel to Invermere to play the Rockies at 7:30pm.

