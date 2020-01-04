New York Rangers’ Pavel Buchnevich, back, of Russia, checks Vancouver Canucks’ Tanner Pearson during first period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lucky 7: Red-hot Canucks extend win streak with 2-1 triumph over Rangers

Myers scores late winner for Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Defenceman Tyler Myers scored with 1:29 left in the third period to give the Vancouver Canucks a 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday night.

Bo Horvat fed Myers a pass and he scored on a floating shot from just inside the blueline. Rangers’ goalie Alexandar Georgiev lay on the ice face down for several seconds after the goal.

A scoreless second period left the teams tied 1-1 after 40 minutes. The Rangers buzzed around the Vancouver net like angry bees in the third period, forcing Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom to make big saves off shots from Artemi Panarin, Ryan Strome and Jesper Fast.

He earned a huge cheer from the Rogers Arena crowd for a diving glove save to rob Jacob Trouba with under four minutes remaining.

Antoine Roussel scored for the Canucks (23-15-4) who won their seventh consecutive game.

Pavel Buchnevich had the lone goal for the Rangers (19-18-4), who lost their third in a row and are winless in seven of their last 10.

Markstrom stopped 35 shots, while Georgiev made 25 saves.

The teams exchanged goals during a first period where Vancouver was outshot 15-7.

The game was just 1:46 old when Roussel gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead. Loui Eriksson deflected a shot that Georgiev stopped, but the rebound went to Roussel who scored his fifth of the year.

An aggressive play by Chris Kreider set up New York’s tying goal at 7:59. Kreider stole the puck off Canucks defenceman Chris Tanev at the side of the goal, then passed across the crease to Buchnevich who had an open net.

READ MORE: Canucks extend win streak to 6 with 7-5 triumph over Blackhawks

The second period was scoreless despite the Canucks having three power plays and a 14-8 edge in shots.

Markstrom made one of the period’s best plays. The Rangers were playing shorthanded, but Mika Zibanejad managed to gain control of the puck behind the Canuck net and attempted a pass to Fast who was open in the slot. Markstrom spotted Fast and used his stick to deflect the pass.

NOTES: To celebrate 90s night the Canucks wore their black and gold uniforms with the flying skate logo. … Vancouver last won seven consecutive games between Dec. 1 and Dec. 14, 2013. … Markstrom was selected Friday to play in his first NHL All-Star Game. … Micheal Ferland and Brandon Sutter, both out with upper-body injuries, skated on their own Saturday and could join the Canucks on their five-game road trip which begins Tuesday in Tampa Bay. … Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist missed the morning skate with illness but dressed as the backup.

Jim Morris, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada downs Finland in world junior semis to set up gold-medal game with Russia
Next story
Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Just Posted

Kimberley rings in the New Year in style

A ‘Great Gatsby’ themed NYE party was held at Centre 64 on December 31, 2019.

Kimberley father of four starts East Kootenay Rad Dads support group

The group will be hosting a speaking engagement at Centre 64 in January.

Team Buchy takes home gold at B.C. Junior Curling Championships

The team will represent B.C. at the 2020 New Holland Canadian Junior Curling Championships in Langley.

Kimberley Bulletin, a year in review, part three

July As always, Kimberley celebrated Canada’s birthday on July 1, 2019, with… Continue reading

Average residential values up by seven per cent in Kimberley

Property assessments are in the mail with updated information on residential property values

VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

BC VIEWS: Magnetic interest in latest property prices

In recent years, property owners have pored over assessments much more closely

New cannabis products may not eat into black market, experts say

Experts say the legal products will have to differentiate themselves somehow

Iran to no longer abide by nuclear deal limits following killing of top general

Move comes after U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad

Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq suspended amid security concerns

Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed along with other militants in a Friday airstrike ordered by President Trump

China-Canada relations hang in the balance as Meng extradition case to heat up

The RCMP arrested Meng at Vancouver’s airport on Dec. 1, 2018, at the request of the United States

Northern B.C. First Nation evicts pipeline company from work site near Houston

Wet’suwet’en chief says they are willing to take pipeline dispute all the way to Supreme Court

Lucky 7: Red-hot Canucks extend win streak with 2-1 triumph over Rangers

Myers scores late winner for Vancouver

Most Read