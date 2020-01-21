B.C. player becomes only second Canadian to enter Hall of Fame of Baseball

Colorado Rockies’ Larry Walker, of Maple Ridge, B.C. watches the flight of his two-run home run on a pitch from San Diego Padres starting pitcher Kevin Jarvis in the third inning in Denver’s Coors Field on Monday, June 25, 2001. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, David Zalubowski

Maple Ridge’s Larry Walker Jr. will be the second Canadian to be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

The right fielder, who played with the Montreal Expos, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinal over the course of an illustrious career, will join Chatham, Ontario’s Fergie Jenkins as a member of the exclusive club.

This was the 10th and final year of Walker Jr.’s eligibility to be voted in by the Baseball Writer’s Association.

Needing 75 percent of the vote, he received just 54.6 per cent of the vote last year and 34.1 per cent in 2018.

Despite having an impressive career that included five all-star game appearances, seven Golden Gloves, three batting titles and a National League MVP award in 1997, Walker Jr.’s injury history and his home field in Denver, where he spent 10 of his 17 seasons, was seen to be held against him by voters.

Coors Field, with its high elevation and roomy outfield, is lauded as a hitters paradise. Without question, it has helped many a Rockies batter pad their statistics. According to ESPN’s MLB Park Factors, 1,266 home runs were hit at Denver stadium in 2019. That is over 200 more than the next highest park.

But a telling stat that his risen Walker Jr.’s stock is his WAR or wins-over-replacement. The stat is used to determine the additional amount of wins a player’s team has accumulated above the expected number of victories if they were substituted with a replacement-level player.

For Walker Jr., his career WAR of 68.7 on Fangraphs ranks him as 86th of all time.

His father, Larry Walker Sr. said the B.C.-born slugger has always represented Canada well.

“Larry’s always kept his Canadian citizenship,” he said, “He’s very proud to be Canadian and he was excited to be given the opportunity for this honour.

“He still coaches the national team and he’s happy to be involved.”

Walker Sr. thinks the world of what his son’s accomplished.

“He’s had 17 years of major league experience. He’s been an all star. He’s been the most valuable player in the league. He’s been on the ballot of ten years and a lot of people don’t even get on it,”Walker Sr. said, “We’re pretty happy with that and this is just a feather in the cap.”



