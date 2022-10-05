Bradley Carrier and Larry Armstrong.

Mark Creek Lions donate Dynamiter tickets to McKim students

The Mark Creek Lion’s club has donated Kimberley Dynamiter’s seasons tickets to McKim School. Larry Armstrong delivered them to McKim this week. Bradley Carrier from McKim says the school is lucky to have this opportunity to offer these tickets to students all hockey season long.

