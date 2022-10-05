Mark Creek Lions donate Dynamiter tickets to McKim students

The Mark Creek Lion’s club has donated Kimberley Dynamiter’s seasons tickets to McKim School. Larry Armstrong delivered them to McKim this week. Bradley Carrier from McKim says the school is lucky to have this opportunity to offer these tickets to students all hockey season long.
- Search
- Home
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Good News
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map