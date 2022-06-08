Marsville Daze Slo-Pitch Tournament

Dirty Mittz get bragging rights for the year as winners of the Marysville Daze softball tournament. Photos courtesy Gillian BaileyDirty Mittz get bragging rights for the year as winners of the Marysville Daze softball tournament. Photos courtesy Gillian Bailey
“Well we made it through the weekend,” said Jeff Radersma of the Kimberley Soft Ball League in a social media post. “Wouldn’t be a Marysville Days without some rain lol. All in all I think the weather held up pretty good and made for a nice weekend of ball.”

Nor would it be Marysville Daze without the Slo-Pitch tournament.

“Congratulations to the Dirty Mittz for running the Sunday gauntlet and winning 4 games to take home the championship. You guys played great well done!

“Thanks to all the teams that participated this weekend you guys were great. Both diamonds were clean Sunday night when I took a drive by so thanks again everyone for chipping in and keeping the parks clean. And one more thanks to my teammates that helped me organize, line the fields, put up the fence and everything else this weekend. Your help is much appreciated! Hope everyone had a good weekend!”

