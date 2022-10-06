Marysville Arena will not open until January

The Marysville Arena will not be open until January, the City of Kimberley has announced. The building has been closed while asbestos abatement is performed.

A reopening date of January 3, 2023 has been set.

That time is needed to complete all the abatement work.

“We understand the community’s frustration with the delays to reopening Marysville Arena,” said Nicole Halasz, Manager of Parks and Facilities. “Unfortunately this work needs to happen and it is taking longer than anticipated. We look forward to inviting everyone back to the facility in January.”

Contractors are currently on site at the arena carrying out the asbestos abatement work. Once complete, the ice will be installed and opening preparations will be finalized.

