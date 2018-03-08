Midget banner for the Lightning

Submitted

Last Sunday afternoon Cranbrook Midget Lightning won a hard fought 7-2 victory over the Elk Valley Wild in the banner final.

Jaren Hall was solid in net with a 21 save performance, never giving the Wild a chance to get momentum. The Lightning jumped out to a 2-0 lead early until Elk Valley closed the gap to 2-1 half way through the second period. After the ice clean, the Lightning came out firing with Curtis Allison going top shelf to score what would be the eventual game winner. Elk Valley closed the gap with a goal late in the second period to set up an eventful final frame but Jordan Lario answered back seconds later firing a backhander just over the Elk Valley goaltenders pad and crushing the hopes of the home team.

The game got very physical for the next few minutes as neither team would give an inch. Dawson Gray got an insurance marker with seven minutes to go and with a couple more late goals the Lightning brought home the banner. A big shout out to Lisa DuToit, Jarrod Jacobs, Hayden Mastel and Geoff Drought who graduate from minor hockey this year.

The Lightning team is made up of Cranbrook and Kimberley players.

The Lightning now go on to West Vancouver for the Midget Tier 3 provincials March 18-22. The midget Lightning would like to wish all the local teams going to provincials good luck, play hard and have fun. As our graduating players can attest to minor hockey doesn’t last forever but the memories do.