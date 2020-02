Players are Jacob McDonough, Joshua Hampton, Brett Potter, Hunter Conroy, Liam Smith, Nathan Ridler, Calem Geddes, Colton Shaw, Michael Schiemann, Zachary Gauthier, Ryan Renaud, Wyatt Stewart, Nathan Sebolsky, Colin McBain and McKenzie Spence. Chris Geddes, head coach, Hayden Mastel, asst. coach, Daryn Conroy, asst. coach, Ivan Cloten, trainer and Bobby-Jo Hekob. Submitted file.

The Cranbrook Midget Tier 3 Lightning, made up of Kimberley and Cranbrook players, won the East Kootenay A banner last weekend in a tight game against Creston.