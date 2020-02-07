The East Kootenay Regional Bantam AA Avalanche are in action this weekend. Photo submitted

Minor hockey in Kimberley this weekend.

Coming up in Minor Hockey this weekend is the Clash in the Kootenays, a bantam tournament. Your local team will be the East Kootenay Regional Bantam AA Avalanche.

There are seven other teams invited as well, including Lethbridge Hurricanes, NWCAA Bronks, Spokane Jr Chiefs, Calgary Blackhawks, Coeur D’Lane Academy, West Kootenay Ice and the Calgary Wranglers.

Games will b e played mainly at the Kimberley Civic Centre, but there will be a few games at Western Financial Place and Memorial Arena in Cranbrook as well.

The Avalanche play round robin games on Friday, February 7 at 1:15 p.m. at Western Financial Place, later the same day at 6:30 p.m. at the Kimberley Civic Centre and Saturday, February 8 at 10:15 a.m. at the Civic Centre.

Finals will take place at noon at the Civic Centre on Sunday.

Come down and cheer on the local team.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wild net 3 early goals, hang on to beat Canucks 4-2

Just Posted

Minor hockey in Kimberley this weekend.

Coming up in Minor Hockey this weekend is the Clash in the… Continue reading

The state of the City of Kimberley: Mayor Don McCormick

In order to say yes to your priorities, you have to be willing to say no to something else, Mayor says

Kimberley’s Buchy reflects on national curling experience

Kimberley’s Kayla Buchy is far from finished her curling season despite not… Continue reading

Kootenay Community Bat Program asking public to report bat sightings

The Kootenay Community Bat Project continues to monitor for fungal disease known as White-Nose Syndrome

UPDATE: Incident in Wasa resolved peacefully, say Kimberley RCMP

Police say incident is contained to one residence

VIDEO: B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

Wild net 3 early goals, hang on to beat Canucks 4-2

Vancouver finishes road trip with 2-2-1 record

VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce court order on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

Move comes one day after talks between the Wet’suwet’en and the government ended without solution

Two B.C. visitors test positive for Wuhan coronavirus, now four cases

Man, woman in 30s staying with second patient in Vancouver area

RCMP cleared after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

Elizabeth Joanna Napierala, 45, was reported missing on Sept. 3, 2019

Flight from Wuhan takes off for Canada

Plane expected to refuel in Vancouver before heading to Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario

Rare vintage Mercedes stolen from tiny B.C. village

Public asked to keep a look out

Columbia Basin Trust supports projects with environmental impact

The Trust’s Environment Grants support 29 projects with nearly $820,000

Chilliwack man convicted after failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partner

Steven Gauthier convicted in BC Supreme Court after he did not disclose status to sexual partner

Most Read