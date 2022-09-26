Neil Rye (centre) is presented with his KIJHL Volunteer of the Year award from last year by Dynamiters head coach, general manager Derek Stuart (left) and president James Leroux (right), honouring his three decades of service to the team. Paul Rodgers photo.

Neil Rye presented with Volunteer of the Year award at Dynamiters home opener

Last year Neil Rye was honoured by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) as Volunteer of the Year for his nearly 30 decades of service to the Kimberley Dynamiters.

He was unable to attend the end-of-year awards ceremony due to a cold, so at this season’s home opener, Rye was honoured on the ice in front of a huge crowd of Nitros fans.

Rye was presented with the award by Dynamiters head coach, general manager Derek Stuart and president James Leroux.

READ MORE: Neil Rye named KIJHL Volunteer of the Year

