Dave Stevens set a course record en route to his second title

Ultramarathon runner Dave Stevens is seen here training in Nelson. Photo: Tyler Harper

Nelson’s Dave Stevens has won his second title at the Run Rabbit Run ultramarathon in Colorado.

Stevens completed the 160-kilometre race in 17 hours 22 minutes 33.7 seconds in Steamboat Springs, Colo. on Sept. 16, 23 minutes ahead of the runner-up.

The 40-year-old previously won the event in 2021. This year, Stevens beat his previous time by nearly 40 minutes en route to winning the US$17,250 prize.

The race featured 448 men and women, of whom 303 finished the race.

