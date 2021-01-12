Former Vancouver Giants forward Evander Kane is seen here in Game 7 of the second round of the 2009 WHL playoffs against the Spokane Chiefs (Sam Chan under Wikipedia Commons licence)

Former Vancouver Giants forward Evander Kane is seen here in Game 7 of the second round of the 2009 WHL playoffs against the Spokane Chiefs (Sam Chan under Wikipedia Commons licence)

NHL player with B.C. ties, Evander Kane, files for bankruptcy claiming $27M in debt

Sharks left winger lists liabilities of close to $30 million in court filing

San Jose Sharks left winger Evander Kane, a former Vancouver Giants star player, has filed for bankruptcy, listing liabilities of nearly $30 million.

First reported by The Athletic, Kane detailed liabilities of $26.8 million and assets — largely three homes — of $10.2 million, according to his Chapter 7 filing in federal bankruptcy court in the California city of his team.

And the filing included a note that warns he may not even play this year.

“Debtor may terminate his contract and he may opt out of the season, as allowed under current rules, because of health concerns given the recent birth of his first child,” the bankruptcy petition said.

“Should he terminate his contract or opt out at a point in the season, Debtor will not receive his salary.”

Kane had signed a seven-year, $49 million contract extension in 2018.

The 1991-born Kane was drafted 19th overall in the 2006 WHL Bantam Draft by the now Langley-based Vancouver Giants.

READ ALSO: Former Giants reminisce about 2007 Memorial Cup win

He went on to appear in two Memorial Cup games, tallying an assist as part of the Giants’ 2007 Memorial Cup championship.

Kane was heading into his 12th NHL season and his third full season as one of the undisputed offensive leaders of the Sharks.

He surpassed the 20-goal mark in each of his past five NHL seasons and was just 43 points shy of reaching 500 for his NHL career that has spanned 713 regular season games and an additional 29 in the playoffs.

Kane was the fourth overall pick of the Atlanta Thrashers back in 2009 and has since suited up for the Thrashers, Jets, and Sabres before signing with San Jose.

READ ALSO: Giants in the NHL: players from WHL team at training camps

Internationally, Kane won gold medals with Team Canada at the 2008 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and 2009 World Junior Championships.

He also competed in the 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014 IIHF World Championships.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BankruptciesLangleyVancouver Giants

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘False positive’ COVID-19 test behind Vancouver Canucks cancelling training camp
Next story
Ottawa Senators owner backtracks on plan for 6,000 fans to attend home games

Just Posted

FILE - A traveler wears a mask as she waits for her flight in Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic created winners and losers in the business world. Wall Street recovered after March, even though Main Street is still struggling. As few people traveled, the airline industry needed billions of dollars in aid from the government and is still threatening to lay off workers.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
67 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, no new deaths

895 COVID-19 cases are active, 37 individuals are hospital, nine in critical care

Kimberley Alpine Resort’s main chairlift will remain out of commission until at least Sunday according to the most recent release from the resort. Photo courtesy of Kimberley Alpine Resort.
KAR’s main chairlift could be back up and running by Sunday

In the latest update issued Jan. 12 from Kimberley Alpine Resort, regarding… Continue reading

Regional District of North Okanagan recycling bin. (File Photo) Regional District of North Okanagan recycling bin. (File Photo)
Kimberley to have curbside recycling by this summer

Kimberley residents may be enjoying curb-side recycling services as soon as the… Continue reading

Tea Cup Fairy. Andrea Revoy.
New exhibit at Centre 64 Kimberley

For the Bulletin The new open art exhibition called “COVID-19 Unframed” is… Continue reading

Pictured are Volunteer Tom Blom (left) SPCA Manager Christy King (middle) and Volunteer Jack Selman (right) on Thursday, January 7, 2021. This date marks the one year anniversary of Blom and Selman taking over the recycling program at the East Kootenay SPCA branch. In just one year, the local branch raised over $50,000 through the program. (East Kootenay SPCA file)
East Kootenay SPCA celebrates $50K milestone with recycling program

In just one year, the local branch raised over $50,000 through their recycling program

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Campbell River courthouse. Google maps
Listening to podcast off phone app while driving not distracted driving, B.C. judge rules

Campbell River man appeals ticket, saying he was not touching the phone while podcast played

Police released surveillance footage of a man setting fire to a homeless woman’s blankets while she slept on a downtown sidewalk on Hamilton Street, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, around 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Police are looking for both the suspect and victim, urging anyone with information to come forward

The number, 310-MHSU (6478), makes navigating community support simpler and easier for those who need it. (Pixabay photo)
New mental health, substance use support line available in Interior Health region

The service first launched in the South Okanagan in the fall

A B.C. Supreme Court judge found John Albert Buchanan, accused in the September 2017 murder of Richard Sitar in Nanaimo, not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)
Man found guilty of manslaughter in bludgeoning death in Nanaimo

Verdict comes down in John Albert Buchanan’s trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

Patricia Smuga is the founder and editor of Freya, a new magazine featuring non-fiction work by women writers in the Kootenays. Photo: Tyler Harper
New Kootenay magazine provides spotlight for women writers

Freya launched last month across the region

x
First snow survey of season says snow packs close to normal in Kootenays

East Kootenay slightly under; West right on the norm

Most Read