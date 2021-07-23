Canada’s Owen Power in action during the Ice Hockey World Championship final match between Finland and Canada at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, on June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Sergei Grits

Canada’s Owen Power in action during the Ice Hockey World Championship final match between Finland and Canada at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, on June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Sergei Grits

NHL prepares for second straight virtual entry draft

Toronto Maple Leafs dealt their first-round selection to the Columbus Blue Jackets in April

For the second year in a row, NHL general managers and scouts will gather around their computers Friday for a virtual entry draft.

Owen Power, a six-foot-six, 213-pound defenceman from Mississauga, Ont., is expected to be selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the first overall pick.

The league’s newest franchise, the Seattle Kraken, will choose second and the Anaheim Ducks will round out the top three.

The Vancouver Canucks are set to be the first Canadian team on the board with the No. 9 pick. The Ottawa Senators will choose 10th, followed by the Calgary Flames (No. 13), the Winnipeg Jets (No. 18), the Edmonton Oilers (No. 20) and the Montreal Canadiens (No. 31).

The Toronto Maple Leafs dealt their first-round selection to the Columbus Blue Jackets in April for forward Nick Foligno and won’t pick until midway through the second-round (No. 57 overall) on Saturday.

Scouts, GMs and players have all said this year’s draft is difficult to predict as the COVID-19 pandemic limited opportunities for young athletes to play and be discovered.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

NHL

Previous story
Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians
Next story
Olympic Roundup: Small, enthusiastic contingent represents Canada at opening ceremony

Just Posted

Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. Right: The Government of B.C. is investing $2.5 million to support new and existing Community Action Teams, including one in Cranbrook.
New Community Action Team in Cranbrook will help respond to overdose crisis

Pictured is the Rotary Scholarship winner, Declan Armstrong, who received a scholarship cheque for $1500. Photo submitted
Kimberley Rotary donates funds raised through online bingo

The Bill Nye Mountain fire near Wasa is at 1,057 hectares. BC Wildifre file.
Bill Nye Fire is at 1,057 hectares on Thursday

Kimberley Independent School students spent some time studying the watershed with Wildsight this past year. Wildsight file.
Kimberley students take a deep dive into watershed study