The Kimberley Niro Xpress team (Submitted file).

Nitro Xpress sweep Montana state teams in weekend tournament

The Kimberley Academy female team has experienced a successful start to its season, traveling to Great Falls Montana over the past weekend. Playing the U16 and U19 state teams, the Kimberley Academy came out victorious on a 4 game sweep, beating the U16 team 5-2 and 4-0 and beating the U19 team 2-0 and 5-0.

“We felt the girls showed a lot of character despite only having 10 skaters and one goaltender and with them being between the ages of 13 and 16,” said Academy Director Shane Murray. “The girls have been working very hard at practice over the last month and it showed in their dedication, passion and work ethic.

“They really come up big with how they executed the systems and special teams. Teams don’t typically gel that well at the start of a season, but we have a special group of player here. The Staff was also very proud of how they represented the academy and the town of Kimberley both on and off the ice.”

The Kimberley Academy is prepared to hit the ice again getting ready for an upcoming tournament in Coquitlam over the Thanksgiving weekend, October 6 and 7. There they will be facing off with BC Hockey AAA and other HCSS Academy teams.


