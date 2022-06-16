Nitros begin to make moves ahead of 22/23 season

The Kimberley Dynamiters are beginning to make moves to prepare for the 2022/23 season. In the past couple of weeks, they have made a trade and signed two homegrown products.

The Nitros have traded Jack Karpyshyn and Tenzin Bogardis to Campbell River in the VIJHL for Ben Narowski, a 2003 defencman.

Karpyshyn had 3 goals and 7 assists in 15 games for the Dynamiters last season, while Bogardis had 1 goal and 2 assists in 14 games.

The Dynamiters have also announced the signing of Evan Murray of Kimberley, a 2005 defenceman, and Isaac Sommer, a 2005 forward. Both were recently of the EK Avalanche.

The organization also held their Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, June 15, and are pleased to have five new board members. The board is now President, James Leroux, Vice Presidents Mark anderson and Glen Johnston; Secretary Karrie Hall; Treasurer Troy Pollock and directors, Nancy Sebolsky, Leah Corbett, Jackie Armstrong, Kim Leroux, Helen Farquhar, Tami Carlson, Tom Neale, Joanne Smith, Andrea Walkins, Melanie Holloway, Greg Holloway and Tasha Johnston.

