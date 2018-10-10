Nitros trade for D-man Noah Danforth

By Josh Lockhart

The Kimberley Dynamiters participated in a three way deal late last week.

The Dynamiters sent Luke Recchi to the Beaver Valley Nitehawks. The Nitehawks then sent Dylan Kent to the Kelowna Chiefs. Then the Chiefs sent Noah Danforth to the Nitros.

Danforth is from Edmonton, AB. He stands 6’1” and was pointless in the eight games with Kelowna this season.

“We had been looking for a right handed defenceman for quite awhile and Noah caught our eye last Saturday in Kelowna,” Head coach and general manager Derek Stuart said. “He’s big, strong and can skate really well.”

Recchi was averaging a point per game, five goals and an assists in six games.

“Luke should do well in Beaver Valley. He’s a good player and a veteran who knows what it takes to win. Trading him was a very difficult decision,” Stuart said.

As for Danforth, he found out about the trade Wednesday. Finished the Wednesday practice. Then he went to his home in Kelowna, packed up, and hit the road early Thursday. He arrived in Kimberley on time for the Nitros Thursday night practice.

He said that he is grateful to be playing for the Dynamiters.

“They are former champions and recently have been winning a lot of games, so I am pretty happy that I went to such a high class organization,” Danforth said. “I am glad that it is a nice town. I have heard that fans are amazing.”

He says that his style of play is as a defensive defenseman and takes care of his own end of the ice.

Danforth made his debut with the Nitros on Saturday, earning an assists, his first KIJHL point.

