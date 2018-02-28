No sweep; Fernie takes game four

JOSH LOCKHART

The Kimberley Dynamiters were looking to sweep the series with the Fernie Ghostriders in Sparwood on Tuesday night.

It became apparent early that things were not going to go as planned.

Head coach and general manager Derek Stuart said that preparation and mindset were impacting the teams performance, “We didn’t fully understand that the fourth win is always the hardest to get. Fernie is not going to give up.”

The Ghostriders scored early to take their first lead of the series. They then built on their lead scoring a power play goal.

Mason Palaga responded with a power play goal for the Nitros. But the Nitros were outscored for the second period in a row (going back to Game Three’s third period).

The Dynamiters continued to be outplayed in the second, being outshot 12-9. The ‘Riders also added their third goal for a 3-1 lead. Making it three periods in a row that the Nitro’s have been outscored by the ‘Riders.

Hope for a sweep began to fade.

After 10 minutes of scoreless hockey in the third, James Farmer used the 2-on-1 as a decoy to roof a short handed goal. Cam Russell later tied the game with 4:32 left.

Hope restored!

“We realized it was time to get going.” Stuart said, “Unfortunately we didn’t realize that before the game got started, and that was the only difference. If we played the whole game like we did in the third, it would have been a different outcome.”

The remainder of the third felt like overtime, as the Ghostriders did not want to lose.

With the game tied, it was headed to a 10-minute period of overtime. If nothing was solved in the 10 minutes, there would be a full intermission, and then 20-minute periods would resume.

All this game needed was one more shot. And that is exactly what happened. Mismanagement of the puck in the Nitro’s end, led to an excellent opportunity for the Ghostriders. Scoring, and winning, forcing a Game Five.

“We weren’t skating and playing our game until the third period. You can’t play one period in the playoffs and expect to win.” Stuart said.

“We got taught a lesson that things will not be handed to us, we have to earn everything. We didn’t earn a victory last night, so we didn’t deserve to get one.”

For the Dynamiters, they can now regroud and have the comfort of playing from home against the Ghostriders.

“Just put it behind us.” Staurt said. “We talked this morning that it is a good thing to face a little adversity, it will help us in the long run, it all depends on how we respond.”

Game Five will be played tonight (Wednesday), and the Kimberley Civic Centre. Game time is 7:30 p.m.