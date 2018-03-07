Sam Mulligan from the Canadian Alpine Ski Team (Roger Witney, Alpine Peak Photography file)

Nor-Ams coming to Kimberley Alpine Resort next week

The event takes place March 12 to 18on the Dreadnaught and Main runs.

Kimberley Alpine Resort’s ski racing season continues with the Nor-Am Cup Finals taking place this coming week.

This is the first time that Kimberley will host this event. From March 12 to 18, the races will go from 9a.m. to 4p.m. on the Dreadnaught and Main runs.

The schedule of events is as follows:

12 Mar 2018 – Ladies’ SL, Men’s GS

13 Mar 2018 – Ladies’ SL, Men’s GS

14 Mar 2018 – Ladies’ GS, Men’s SL

15 Mar 2018 – Ladies’ GS, Men’s SL

16 Mar 2018 – Men’s AC – Ladies’ DAY OFF

17 Mar 2018 – Ladies’ AC – Men’s DAY OFF

18 Mar 2018 – Ladies’ SG, Men’s SG

The Nor-Am Cup Finals are a level of competition below the FIS Alpine World Cup, which are being held March 14 to 18 in Are, Sweden.

Athletes compete in different disciplines including alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing and snowboarding.

Local Race Organizer Donna Briggs says that provincial, regional, state, college teams and teams from private academies all over North America compete at the Nor-Ams.

“If they win, they have a very good chance at making the national team,” said Briggs. “It makes this year even more special.”

If you wish to volunteer, contact volunteer coordinator Lynn Tuttle at lynntuttle@telus.net. For more information you can call race chairman Lloyd Steeves at 250.432.5325 or visit the Kimberley Alpine Resort Facebook page.

 

Stefanie Fleckenstein from the Canadian Alpine Ski Team (Roger Witney, Alpine Peak Photography file).

