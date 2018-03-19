Canadian Jack Crawford placed first in Men’s Super G on Sunday, March 18 (Steve Hilts/Fresh Shots Photography file).

NorAm Cup Finals come to a close at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Canada made the podium multiple times in all disciplines.

The NorAm Cup Finals came to a close this past weekend after a busy and competitive week at Kimberley Alpine Resort.

On Friday, March 16, 2018 the Slolam and Giant Slolam events wrapped up, and racers headed into a weekend of Alpine Combined and Super G races.

Canada gained a lot of points over the course of the week, with Valerie Grenier winning in both the Ladies Alpine Combined and Super G events and Mikaela Tommy in first in Giant Slolam and third in Alpine Combined. Candace Crawford made the podium twice as well, placing second in Giant Slolam and third in Super G.

Canadian Roni Remme gained the overall NorAm title, securing a World Cup spot for all disciplines next season.

Canada’s men also did extremely well with James Crawford and Trevor Philip coming in first and second for the Alpine Combined Races. All three podium spots were Canadian for Super G, with James Crawford in first, Broderick Thompson in second and Brodie Seger in third.

A list of all the results can be seen online at www.fis-ski.com > results. More to come.

 

Canadian Broderick Thompson placed second in the Super G race on Sunday, March 18 (Steve Hilts/Fresh Shots Photography file).

The Overall Men’s Slolam Champions. Third place (right) Luke Winters (USA), second place (left) River Radamus (USA), first place (middle) Mark Engel (USA). (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Canadian Roni Remme gained the overall NorAm title, securing a World Cup spot for all disciplines next season (Steve Hilts/Fresh Shots Photography file).

Canadian Valerie Grenier placed first in Alpine Combined and Super G events. She is now off to Red Mountain for Nationals (Steve Hilts/Fresh Shots Photography File).

