Nordic Club to host Olympic bronze medallist Alexandria Loutitt

The Kimberley Nordic Club has announced that they are hosting a talk with Olympic bronze medallist and world champion ski jumper Alexandria Loutitt at the Nordic Lodge at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 29.

Loutitt was on the Canadian team that won Canada’s first ever Olympic medal in ski jumping at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, when she was 18-years-old.

This year, she became the first Canadian woman to win a FIS Ski Jumping World Cup event, the first Canadian woman to win a World Junior Championship title in ski jumping and also became Canada’s first world champion in ski jumping when she won the women’s large hill event at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Slovenia.

The Nordic Club said they are excited to have Loutitt in Kimberley to hear more about her story.