Nordic Fest at the Kimberley Nordic Club

The annual Nordic Fest was held at the Kimberley Nordic Club (KNC) on Sunday, Mar. 12; an event held to celebrate the sport of Nordic skiing and its local community.

The KNC put together a wide range of activities ensuring that there would be something fun for all attendees regardless of age or skill level.

“It was a fun day with great weather,” said Daniel Childress, KNC general manager. “After hosting the Western Canadian Championships earlier this year, we were looking forward to hosting a local event just for the community.

“Our volunteer program coordinators planned some really exciting activities for Nordic Fest and I think they were very well received by the participants.”

The day began with casual three-kilometre and 10-kilometre races supported by club volunteers, with participants ranging from five years old to 70 and everyone who made it across the finish line getting rewarded with a pretzel from Stoke Market.

The KNC then put on a ski waxing workshop to help participants learn how to maintain and get the most out of their gear.

The Kimberley Jackrabbits program were there on Sunday as well and wrapped up the final week of their program with a story ski led by the Kimberley Public Library.

Dozens of children were out at the Nordic Centre, many in costumes, to play games and ski with their families.

The day closed with beginner lessons for those new to Nordic skiing, with a mix of brand new and experienced skiers honing their skills.

The Kimberley Biathlon Program was also on hand throughout the day with hourly Intro to Biathlon sessions. Beginners had the opportunity to learn about rifle safety, get an introduction to the sport as a whole and even take a shot at the bullseye.

The KNC partnered with the Kootenay Orienteering Club and ran a special ski-orienteering race. Ski orienteering tests both skiing and navigating skills as participants choose their route between checkpoints on single and double track rails of different lengths.

“The ski season is still going strong leading into Spring break and the KNC hopes to remain open for skiing until April,” Childress said. “Those ideal winter trail conditions won’t last forever, so get out and enjoy them while you still can!”



