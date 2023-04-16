Oceanside Generals secure bronze medal in the Cyclone Taylor Cup

The Generals took down the Delta Ice Hawks on Sunday (April 16)

The Oceanside Generals are taking home the bronze medal in the Cyclone Taylor Cup after defeating the Delta Ice Hawks 4-2 on Sunday (April 16) afternoon.

The Oceanside fans were out in full force to cheer their hometown team on to a win in the provincial tournament.

The Oceanside Generals opened the scoring in the first period through Nolan Kehoe, but by the end of the period, the Ice Hawks scored two quick-fire goals to grab a 2-1 lead before the break.

In the second period, Generals forwards Brayden Ross and Dante Paziuk found the back of the net to grab the lead back from Delta.

Benjamin Groome scored in the third to double the Oceanside lead and secure the victory.

There is only one game left to play in the Cyclone Taylor Cup: the gold medal KIJHL rivalry match-up between the hometown Revelstoke Grizzlies and the Kimberley Dynamiters. Puck drops at 5 p.m.

