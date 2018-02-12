Canada wins first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics. (Photo by The Canadian Press)

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada scores its first gold medal in PyeongChang

Figure skaters and skiers topped the podiums

It was the best day of the games yet for Team Canada as they picked up a gold medal in the team figure skating event and Laurie Blouin became the first Team Canada athlete to pick up an Olympic medal in snowboard slopestyle.

While you were sleeping:

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Gabrielle Daleman – you may know them as Team Canada’s best figure skaters – took home a gold medal in the team figure skating event Sunday night.

The win makes ice dancing duo Virtue and Scott tied with Evgeni Plushenko (RUS) and Gillis Grafström (SWE) as the most decorated Olympic figure skaters of all time.

VIDEO: Virtue and Moir lead Canada into 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Daleman, whose win secured the gold for Team Canada even before Virtue and Moir stepped onto the ice, was full of gratitude for her teammates.

“Honestly it was the team. Not just the team that was in the box today, but the teams up in the stands, back at Canada House, where we are staying in the athletes’ village. We are not only representing a great team but a great country,” she said.

OLYMPIC CHAMPIONS!!!!

A post shared by Gabrielle Daleman (@gabby_daleman) on

Laurie Blouin’s silver medal in the snowboard slopestyle event was first ever Canadian athlete to medal in the women’s snowboard slopestyle event.

Sporting a black eye after a nasty crash in training a few days ago, Blouin overcame high winds to nail a clean second run for 76.33 points.

Alberta-born Brooke Voigt, who lives in Whistler, finished 21st and B.C.’s Spencer O’Brien of Courtenay was 22nd.

Manitoba’s Kaitlyn Lawes and Morris handily beat the Republic of Korea in the seventh round robin match.

They’ll play Switzerland for mixed doubles curling gold on Tuesday.

Mikaël Kingsbury earned the title of Olympic moguls champion at PyeongChang 2018, scooping up a gold medal early Monday morning.

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

6:30 p.m.: Alpine Skiing – Downhill

B.C.’s has a strong showing here with Invermere’s Manuel Osborne-Paradis, Invermere’s Ben Thomsen and Whistler’s Benjamin Broderick Thompson are all in the downhill event.

10 p.m..: Alpine Skiing – Slalom

Invermere’s Manuel Osborne-Paradis, Invermere’s Ben Thomsen and Whistler’s Benjamin Broderick Thompson are back on the ski hill to compete for a gold medal in the slalom portion of the event.

11:40 p.m..: Ice Hockey – Women’s

The women’s ice hockey team, who beat the Olympic Athletes from Russia 5-0 this weekend, will take on Finland.

Olympics highlight of the day:

Nothing was quite as heartwarming as Olympic figure skater – and gold medallist – Meghan Duhamel’s reaction to her team’s win.

Canada’s standings so far:

