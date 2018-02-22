Kaetlyn Osmond, 22, celebrates bronze in PyeongChang. (via @TeamCanada/Twitter)

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Kelowna skier Kesley Serwa adds to Canada’s gold medals

Despite losses in men’s hockey and curling, Canadian women won medals in ski cross and figure skating

So long, Vancouver 2010!

On day 14, Canada broke its record for most medals won at an Olympic Winter Games, now with 27 medals in Pyeongchang.

While you were sleeping:

Kelsey Serwa of Kelowna takes home the gold in women’s ski cross for third straight Games. Fellow Canadian Brittany Phelan of Quebec was right behind her to nab the silver.

Fellow ski cross athlete India Sherret, meanwhile, crashed in her 1/8 final heat. The Cranbrook woman is in stable condition at hospital.

Figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond of Quebec earned the bronze medal with a score of 78.87, behind two skaters competing for Russia.

Our men’s hockey team fell 4-3 to Germany in the semifinal, so Canada will battle the Czech Republic for the bronze.

And Team Koe suffered a 7-4 loss against Switzerland in men’s curling, losing the bronze medal.

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

4:27 p.m.: Snowboard – Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom

Squamish resident, Darren Gardner begins qualification for the giant slalom. Finals are set to begin at 8:04 p.m.

4:30 p.m.: Bobsleigh – Open 4-Man Competition

Summerland’s Justin Kripps goes for a second gold in bobsleigh when he begins his first run this evening. Run 2 begins at 6:07 p.m.

4:10 a.m.(Saturday): Ice Hockey – Men’s

Team Canada sets to face Czech Republic for the bronze medal match.

Olympics highlight of the day:

Canada’s standings so far:

Previous story
B.C. Games open with Olympic touch
Next story
BCHL Today: Merritt Centennials keep moving while Salmon Arm Silverbacks slide

Just Posted

Lilith returns for 18th year

The by women, for women show is now sold out.

Cranbrook man pleads guilty to aggravated assault

A Cranbrook resident has pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault case from… Continue reading

RMI funding confirmed for another year

Discussion around how funding allocated needed, says Kimberley mayor

UPDATED: Cranbrook’s India Sherret crashes in Olympic debut, in stable condition at hospital

Ski cross athlete loses balance mid-race in seeding round of event in Pyeongchang

City of Cranbrook culls 50 urban deer

In an effort to reduce incidents of deer aggression across the community,… Continue reading

Kimberley residents take icy road conditions into their own hands

Kimberley residents took icy road conditions into their own hands yesterday evening,… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Sask. school shooter to be sentenced as adult

The man was just shy of his 18th birthday when he killed four people and injured seven others

Internet questions PM’s fashion choices in India

The Trudeaus’ eight-day visit has been dogged by various controversies since it began Feb. 17

Adopted potbelly pig killed and eaten on Vancouver Island

Animal had been adopted out from the SPCA in Duncan; staff are devastated by news

WATCH: Walking from Argentina to Alaska one step at a time

Holly “Cargo” Harrison is in Williams Lake, resting a pulled hamstring before he continues on his 15,000-mile walk to Alaska.

BCHL Today: Merritt Centennials keep moving while Salmon Arm Silverbacks slide

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Former Canuck Roberto Luongo addresses Florida shooting victims

Parkland, Fla., resident, delivers speech before Florida Panthers’ first home game since tragedy

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Kelowna skier Kesley Serwa adds to Canada’s gold medals

Despite losses in men’s hockey and curling, Canadian women won medals in ski cross and figure skating

Most Read