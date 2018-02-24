OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Kim Boutin named Canada’s flag bearer for closing ceremony

Two more medals for Canada, including the bronze in men’s hockey

Kim Boutin will be Canada’s flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The 23-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., carried on Canada’s strong tradition in short-track speedskating, racing to three medals in Pyeongchang — silver in the 1,000 metres, and bronze in both the 500 and 1,500.

It was a roller-coaster Games for Boutin, who received death threats on social media after the South Korean star Minjeong Choi was disqualified in the 500. Some South Korean fans blamed Boutin.

Closing ceremonies will take place at 3 a.m. PST.

While you were sleeping:

Snowboarder Sebastien Toutant of Quebec became the first Olympic champion in men’s big air, adding another goal to Canada’s pile.

Andrew Ebbett of Vernon helped the men’s hockey team secure the bronze in a 6-4 game against the Czech Republic.

After one period Canada leads the Czechs 3-1 on goals by Andrew Ebbett, Chris Kelly and Derek Roy. #TeamCanada | #CANvsCZE | #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/L720XhPk1Y — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 24, 2018

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

4:30 p.m.: Bobsleigh – Open 4-Man Competition

Summerland’s Justin Kripps pushes for a second gold in bobsleigh when he starts his third run this evening. Run 4 begins at 6:15 p.m.

10:15 p.m.: Cross Country Skiing– Women’s

Canada’s Dahria Beatty, Cendrine Browne, Anne-Marie Comeau and Emily Nishikawa all aim for the podium in the 30km Classic Style.

Olympics highlight of the day:

