One win, one shoot out loss for Dynamiters over weekend

Team goes on the road to the Okanagan this weekend

The Kimberley Dynamiters won a close one at home on Friday, January 6, 2023 nipping the Castlegar Rebels 2 – 1.

The Rebels opened the scoring in the second after a scoreless first period. Kimberley’s scoring all came in the third with Kasey Miller and Carson Cleland each scoring.

On Saturday, the team travelled up to Golden, where they played another close game. Final score, 4 – 3 for the Rockets in a shootout. Scoring for the Nitros were Justin Sommer in the first, Cash Regan in the second and Ethan Bloomquist in the third.

Even with the split over the weekend the Nitros maintain a narrow lead in the Eddie Mountain Division with 49 points. The Columbia Valley Rockies have 48 points, but they have played two games less than the Dynamiters.

In Friday’s game the Dynamiters wore special jerseys to bring awareness to autism. The Dynamiters have partnered with Blue Lake Camp for the Autism Jersey Fundraising Campaign. All money raised from the auction of these jerseys will go to Blue Lake Camp Inclusion Program or possibly a weekend camp for kids with Autism. Online auction for the game wore jerseys will start Saturday January 21st. To bid, please visit Kootenay Fundraiser Facebook page to place your bids starting Jan 21st. For non- game worn jerseys, bidding will be done at the January 21st and 28th home games with final bids for all jerseys ending at 9pm Saturday January 28th.

The Dynamiters now go on the road to the North Okanagan Knights on Friday and Kelowna Chiefs on Saturday.

Next home game is Saturday, Jan. 21 against Golden.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter