Ontario leads Canada Summer Games with most golds, most medals

Ontario has the most gold with 40

Organizers and athletes are taking a two-day break to catch their breath, but when action resumes Tuesday at the Canada Summer Games everyone will be trying to catch Team Ontario.

Ontario, with 40 gold medals, leads the overall medal standings with 90. British Columbia, with 33 silver medals, is next with 70, followed closely by Alberta with 63.

Quebec has 55 medals, followed by Manitoba with 10 and Saskatchewan and New Brunswick with 10 each.

Newfoundland and Labrador has eight medals, Nova Scotia has five and Prince Edward Island has two. Nunavut has one medal.

Still looking to win a medal of any colour are the Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Ontario has the most gold with 40, B.C. has the most silver with 33 and Ontario has the most bronze with 28.

The Canadian Press

