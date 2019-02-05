Ontario police called after as many as 30 parents brawl after hockey game

As many as 30 parents were engaged in the altercation after the game had finished

Police say they were called to investigate a brawl involving as many as 30 parents following a hockey game in Simcoe, Ont.

Norfolk County OPP say they were called to the an arena around 5 p.m. on Sunday by a resident reporting a large fight.

Officers say several parents had become involved in a verbal altercation that escalated and turned into a fight.

Police say that as many as 30 parents were engaged in the altercation after the game had finished.

The crowd had dispersed by the time officers arrived and no injuries were reported.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Super Bowl reaches 100.7 million people, down from 2018
Next story
‘We want seven!’ Huge crowds fete Patriots on Super Bowl win

Just Posted

Adam Anderson named Dynamiter Player of the Month

The Kimberley Dynamiters presented the January Player of the Month to goalie… Continue reading

Starlite fundraising campaign a shining success

East Kootenay Foundation for Health raises $372,000 for East Kootenay lab equipment

Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

A fun-filled February

Construction officially begins on Church Street affordable housing in Kimberley

After many years of anticipation and hard work, construction on the Church… Continue reading

Great Scot. Kimberley/Cranbrook celebrate Robbie Burns Night

The Scots came out in full force for Robbie Burns Night at… Continue reading

It’s official: the Oscars will air without a host

Kevin Hart stepped down after old homophobic tweets were found

40% of Canadians want less immigration: poll

Views on legal immigration depends on age, and province, Research Co. says

UPDATED: B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

Controversial Canadian city councillor questions whether the Earth is round

Nathalie Lemieux is already under fire for denying the existence of Islamophobia

B.C. cryptocurrency exchange gets court orders amid hunt for $180M in assets

Gerald Cotten, CEO and sole director of the trading platform QuadrigaCX, was travelling in India on Dec. 9 when he died suddenly

More than a third of westerners would vote for a hypothetical ‘Western Canada Party’: poll

Desire for regional party seems rooted in belief the region is treated unfairly

Federal court rules farmed salmon must be tested for deadly virus in B.C.

PRV causes fatal heart and skeletal muscle inflammation in Atlantic salmon

Hearing put over to April for Coastal GasLink pipeline protesters in B.C.

Justice Marguerite Church agreed with a request to put the matter over to April 15

VIDEO: Up close eagle encounter for B.C. fisherman

Mathias Gilbert posted two videos on social media of a once-in-a-lifetime eagle encounter on a boat

Most Read