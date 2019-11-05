Onward to Provincials for Selkirk Storm Thunder

The Selkirk Jr. Girls Storm Thunder team continued their awesome season by winning the Zone Championship on the weekend in Fernie! The girls beat Mt. Baker, Jaffray, and Fernie on route to Gold taking their record to 55-1 for the season thus far. The girls head to the Jr. Girls Invitational Provincials later in the month in Surrey! Congratulations girls and all the best at the provincials.
