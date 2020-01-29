Opening ceremonies celebrate 2020 BC Curling Championships

The 2020 BC Curling Championships got underway in Cranbrook Tuesday, January 28, with 24 teams competing to represent the province in the national championships — the Scotties for the Women’s and the Brier for the Men.

The teams were led on by the Kimberley Pipe Band and a colour guard from the Royal Canadian Legion, and lined up along the ice — the women’s teams on one side, the men’s on the other.

Dennis Walker served as Master of Ceremonies, and greetings were offered from the Ktunaxa First Nation, Curl BC, the City of Cranbrook and the Cranbrook Curling Club.

The ceremonial opening shot was taken by legendary local curlers Tom Shyptitka holding the broom, Ken McHargue sweeping, and Gerry Kent drawing to the four-foot.

Draw 3 got underway immediately after.

Action is ongoing at Western Financial Place. See schedule and results for the Men’s draw here, and the Women’s draw here