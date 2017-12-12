Opening day at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Several runs off the Easter chair were open this weekend

On Saturday, Dec. 9, Kimberley Alpine Resort officially kicked off their season and opened several runs off of the ever-popular Easter chair.

Area Manager for KAR, Ted Funston says that they received good feedback about the skiing and the resort saw a lot of familiar faces this past weekend.

“We hope everyone had a fun weekend up at the resort,” said Funston. “The feedback we received is that people were pleasantly surprised with the quality of skiing on the Easter Chair, and that they enjoyed getting up above the clouds to ride in the brilliant sunshine. Big smiles were all around.

“We really enjoy seeing the regulars and their families coming back up to the resort at this time of the year. It’s almost like a homecoming, and feels great.”

Funston says since skiers and snowboarders were still finding their “legs”, both restaurants were busy as usual for apres-ski festivities.

“Skiing/riding, live music, beer, and nachos is a combination that’s hard to beat,” said Funston, referring to the Stemwinder. “And, lots of people were checking out the new restaurant and lounge called Buckhorn & Main in the Trickle Creek Lodge. We’re focused on providing a fresher and more locally focused restaurant, hence the name, and initial feedback is very positive.”

Funston says the resort is now fully operating seven days a week.

“It looks like this temperature inversion will continue through the week, so we encourage people to come back out skiing and to get above the dreary weather down in the valley and up into the sunshine,” said Funston.

The main focus, Funston says, is to get the Main run and beginner areas open for business as soon as possible. Thanks to colder temperatures, snowmaking crews are in full force.

“We hope to have these open as soon as we can, possibly by next weekend, depending on weather,” said Funston. “It looks like snow may be in the forecast before Christmas, which will help as well. Here’s to another great ski season!”