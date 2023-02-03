Over 300 people already registered for Round the Mountain 2023 in Kimberley

Over 300 people have already registered for Round the Mountain 2023. Jim Webster file

It may not be top of mind with winter still firmly gripping Kimberley, but the Round the Mountain Festival is deep into planning next June’s event. In fact with the window just closing on early bird registration, there are 310 people already signed up.

Participants can choose from a variety of four hiking, running, and mountain biking challenges around North Star Mountain. It all starts and finishes at the Kimberley Nordic Centre, where there are kids events, music, food and drink.

The festival is scheduled for Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Round the Mountain organizers advise that the 20 k and MTB are already two thirds full, so if you hope to join those events, register soon.

Hosted by the Kimberley Trails Society, the Kootenay Orienteering Club, and the Kootenay Freewheelers’ Cycling Club, the spectacular annual Round The Mountain Festival showcases Kimberley’s beautiful and diverse trail network and features the Round The Mountain Route.

It has been a success since its first running well over ten years ago.

Last year Round the Mountain returned after a two year absence due to the pandemic. Almost 500 people participated.

RTM is prioritizing inclusivity and has expanded our winners category to include a non-binary category. RTM wants to ensure that all non-binary, trans, and cis folks feel safe and comfortable participating and offer the opportunity to share their personal pronouns when registering.

Register now at roundthemountain.ca

