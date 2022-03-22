Overtime loss sends Kimberley Dynamiters to must-win game in Nelson

It was an all-important game at the Civic Centre on Monday, Mar. 21. The Kimberley Dynamiters lost two on the road to the Nelson Leads, tying round three at two games a piece, but unfortunately they blew a 3-1 lead late in the third period and will now head to Nelson again with a one game deficit.

The game had a slow start from both teams, but Jack Karpyshyn scored a nice goal with two and half minutes left in the first to get things going. Midway through the second Austin Daniels hammered one into the back of the net on the power play and it looked like momentum was on the Dynamiters’ side.

A few minutes later, the Nitros went on the power play again, but Nelson’s Tyler Pisiak scored on a short-handed breakaway 12 seconds into it, making it a 2-1 game and shifting the momentum towards the Leafs’ end.

The Nitros bounced back with a power play goal from Matt Saretsky 11 minutes into the third period, and things were looking good. Then Nelson made the call to pull their goalie with four minutes still remaining in the game.

“We were in control until they pulled their goalie,” said head coach, general manager Derek Stuart. “Then we lost our composure, started running around in the defensive zone and panicking with the puck.”

The Dynamiters were completely unable to get the puck out of their end, and rather then sending a lucky one down out of their end and into the empty net, Nelson tacked on two goals in the last three and a half minutes, taking the game into overtime.

Even with their opponent’s goalie back in net, the Dynamiters were not able to get the puck into the offensive zone for the first nine minutes of overtime, and Tyler Pisiak would put in the game-winning goal, securing himself a hat trick and his team a 3-2 lead in the series heading into game six on their own turf.

The final goal was confusing and controversial — the puck crossed the line after a whistle was blown and it appeared goalie Trystan Self had it covered.

“It’s a goal! Not sure how that happened, I thought Self had the thing tied up but according to the referee he did not,” was how Kimberely’s commentator Jim Scott put it following the goal. Fans voiced their displeasure at the call at the game and on the Dynamiters’ Facebook page.

Regardless of how the puck went in, and how tough a loss it was given the situation, momentum was clearly on the Leafs side at the conclusion of the game and now all that’s left to do for the Dynamiters is to shake it off, try to get some rest, and prepare themselves for their greatest challenge yet.

Game six will be back on Nelson’s ice where they’ve lost both games this series. They are exhausted and are missing numerous players to injury.

“Our mentality tonight is the same as every game,” Stuart said. “Outwork our opponent and want it more.”

If the Dynamiters win, game seven will be back at the Civic Centre on Wednesday at 7 p.m.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter