Overtime-win keeps Dynamiters undefeated in December

After the second period it’s unlikely any fan in the Civic Centre would have thought the Tuesday, Dec. 13 game against the Golden Rockets would be decided in overtime, with the Dynamiters leading by three.

The Nitros defeated Golden 3-1 in their previous game three days earlier, and after a slow first period they suddenly were dominating the game for the duration of the second.

Conner Furukawa opened the scoring early in the first, catching Rockies goaltender Levi Hall out of his net, receiving a beautiful pass from team captain Jayden Kostiuk and putting the puck in the net. This was Furukawa’s second goal of the season.

“Line just connected really well tonight and the team played really good defence,” Furukawa told the Bulletin.

Kostiuk would then hammer one home for himself a few minutes later with an assist from Furukawa. Newly acquired Campbell McLean would then pot one to make it a 3-0 game, continuing to display what a great trade he was for the franchise.

It was a very physical game with lots of contact and a lot of intensity, particularly in the second. The first period nearly saw the Dynamiters take an early lead on the power play but the goal was disallowed.

“I thought the first period, for both teams, it just looked like a Tuesday night,” said head coach, general manager Derek Stuart. “Neither team was really doing anything and I thought in the second period we controlled the game, dictated it, got three goals could have maybe had six goals.”

Indeed, the Dynamiters put another one right in the back of the net on a break at the end of the second, but it was just a moment too late and the Nitros headed into the third with a 3-0 lead.

Then Golden came charging back. They scored less than a minute into the third period and again four minutes later. A third goal was called off as it was kicked in, but then they officially tied things up shortly after and despite the Dynamiters soundly out-shooting them and controlling much of the game, including a good charge at the end, the game headed into overtime.

“In between the periods we lost a little bit of focus in the room and kind of took our lead for granted and then let off the gas pedal a little, letting them sneak back into the game,” said last season’s Rookie of the Year Christian Mealey. “The game was a little more stressful than we would have hoped, but good we got her finished in overtime there.”

Overtime was not long lived, with Mealey getting set up for a fantastic goal from Kade Leskosky and Cam Reid just 23 seconds in, securing a very exciting win.

“It feels surreal,” Mealey said of his game-winning goal. “I’d say Golden’s a good team and we can’t take them lightly, they know how to put pucks in the net when we’re not playing them hard, so we’ve just got to focus up.”

This win secured the Dynamiters four total points from their two games against Golden, thrusting them up into a tie with the Columbia Valley Rockies for first place in the Eddie Mountain Division. The Nitros will now hit the road for a one-game trip to Grand Forks, before a 10-day break for the holidays.

“We’re excited to keep this going, I think that’s four or five in a row,” Stuart said. “We’re excited to finish off the first half of this season properly and looking forward to a lot of power plays on Saturday.”



