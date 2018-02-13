Para Alpine World Cup at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Kimberley Alpine Resort hosted some of the world’s best Para Athletes this past weekend at the Para Alpine World Cup event.

The races featured athletes from 18 countries in both Downhill and Super G events, with winners taking home the Crystal Globe and moving on to the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Paralympics (March 9 to 18, 2018).

The countries competing include Australia, Austria, Chile, Spain, Finland, Germany, Japan, Korea, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Romania, Switzerland, Slovakia, United States and Great Britain.

In the women’s races, Marie Bochet took home first place for France in the standing event, while Claudia Loesch placed first for Austria in the sitting event, and Henrieta Farkasova took home gold for Slovakia in the vision impared event.

Bochet, who did not compete in Kimberley, took the overall Crystal Globe after dominating in earlier World Cup events.

In the men’s races, Theo Gmur came in first for Switzerland in the standing event, Jesper Pedersen came first for Norway in the sitting event and Canadian Mac Marcoux came in first in the visually impared event.

Marcoux topped the podium in both races, giving him the overall 2017-18 World Cup crown.

For a full list of the results, video highlights and the final world cup rankings, check out www.paralympic.org.

 

Alana Ramsay represented Canada, skiing in her home town of Kimberley, at the Para Alpine World Cup this past weekend. Ramsay is a four-time world championship medallist. See more from the World Cup races on page 13. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

World Para Alpine Skiing file

World Para Alpine Skiing file

World Para Alpine Skiing file

