Para Alpine World Cup races rescheduled due to weather

Races scheduled to take place on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 have been rescheduled for the weekend.

The Para Alpine World Cup races at Kimberley Alpine Resort (KAR) were scheduled to start on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 however Race Organizer Donna Briggs says that due to warm weather conditions, the races were rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 10 & 11, with a training day set for Friday, Feb. 9.

There will now be two DH Races taking place on Saturday and two Super G races taking place on Sunday.

Camera crews are currently setting up at the ski hill, for live coverage of the entire event. If you want to check out the action and can’t make it to the hill to watch, you can stream the events live online at www.playo.tv.

Following the Para Alpine World Cup are the NorAm Series races taking place March 12 to 18, 2018.

Also coming up at KAR are two events, the Rail Jam on Saturday, Feb. 17, followed by a screening of Matchstick Productions’ Drop Everything film.

The popular Rail Jam event takes place at 6p.m., with registration and practice runs taking place from 4p.m. to 6p.m.. Anyone ages 10 and up can participate, however anyone under the age of 16 will need parental consent. There will be an outdoor barbecue, beer garden and prizes followed by an after party at 9p.m. at the Stemwinder.

On Sunday, Feb. 18 at the Kimberley Conference and Athlete Training Centre, the ski-film Drop Everything will be featured, along with a tribute film to the late Warren Miller. Doors are at 6:30p.m., with the film screening at 7:30p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for children 13 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at www.skikimberley.com, or at Kootenay Mountain Works in Kimberley, or at Gerick Sports in Cranbrook.

There will be a raffle with the purchase of tickets, with prizes for the “best seats in the house” sponsored by Burton, Bula, and Kimberley Alpine Resort. If you want to check out the trailer for the film, visit www.youtube.com and search Drop Everything Official Trailer 4K.