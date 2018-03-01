Peewee A Banner Champions

For the Bulletin

The Kimberley Peewee Dynamiters won the East Kootenay Peewee A Banner Championship this weekend! The young Dynamiter squad went undefeated in regular season league play leading up to the final Banner Tournament being held in Kimberley Feb 24-25. Saturday round robin play saw the Dynamiters post 2 wins in match ups against Cranbrook and Windermere Valley. On Sunday Kimberley defeated Creston 3-2 in a hard fought semi-final and then Glacier 8-4 in the final where the Nitros passing skill and team play won them the game. Congratulations to the Kimberley Peewee Dynamiters as they now prepare to represent the East Kootenay in the Tier 4 Peewee Provincial Championships being held March 18-22 in Invermere, BC. Congratulations Dynamiters and good luck at Provincials!