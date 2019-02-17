PHOTOS: Day 1 of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

Here’s a look at what happened during the first day of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.
Games kicked off in Red Deer this week
The recent concert by Kimberley Community Band featured a number of soloists.… Continue reading
The Kimberley Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Chamber Week (Feb. 20-24) with… Continue reading
Kimberley City Council has voted to table a discussion about a Memorandum… Continue reading
The Kimberley Youth Action Network (KYAN) is requesting that the City of… Continue reading
2018 saw over 10,000 books sold to about 3000 customers.
A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.
Joseph Davis was arrested early Sunday morning
B.C Hydro continues to face interference on rates
Edelman says in a statement that Campbell has served as a special adviser to the firm since last July
She said she expected the government’s poverty reduction and climate change strategies to be priorities in the budget
Vancouver one point out of second NHL wild-card spot
Police ask for help in finding Elizabeth Stewart, who hasn’t contacted family since Jan. 14
B.C Hydro continues to face interference on rates
All 24 categories will be shown live at the 91st Academy Awards on Feb. 24
Joseph Davis was arrested early Sunday morning
Video, mural and song about saving the salmon claims the top prize
Games kicked off in Red Deer this week
Edelman says in a statement that Campbell has served as a special adviser to the firm since last July
Gucci said it will hire a global director for diversity and inclusion, a newly created role