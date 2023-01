Kimberley Alpine Resort hosted a regional ISFA Sanctioned Junior Freeski event this past weekend, drawing 82 athletes from all over Canada and the U.S., from Whistler to Montana.

The skiers battled tricky conditions on the challenging Flush run at KAR and were judged on their speed, control and their jumps and tricks.

Nine of the athletes were from Kimberley, with two of them having podium finishes.

Annika Cooper of Kimberley took first in Girls 7-11 and Owen Cooper took third in Boys 7-11.