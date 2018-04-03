PHOTOS: Grizzlies claw back

The Grizzlies keep their KIJHL championship dreams alive with a decisive game three victory

Revelstoke Grizzlies head coach Ryan Parent coaches his team during a critical time out in game three of the KIJHL finals at the Revelstoke Forum. The Grizzlies beat the Dynamiters 4 - 1 to bring the series to 2 - 1 Kimberley going into game four. The puck drops at the Forum tonight at 7 p.m. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Last night at the Revelstoke Forum the Grizzlies showed up poised to compete for KIJHL dominance, taking a commanding game three 4 – 1 victory to keep their championship dreams alive.

Play opened up physical and loud, as chants of “Go Grizzlies” reverberated through the Forum.

Joel Scrimbit opened the scoring for the Grizzlies in the first five minutes of the first period, beating Dynamiters net minder Cody Campbell to take a 1 – 0 lead.

But the Dynamiters fired back, outshooting the Grizzlies 13 – 12 in the first and dominating play.

The second opened up with the Dynamiters continuing to put on the pressure, but a scoring chance for the Grizzlies in the first four minutes led to Kimberley taking a penalty and the Grizzlies going on the power play.

The Dynamiters kept the Grizzlies to just one shot and successfully killed the penalty.

Just minutes later, the Grizzlies took a penalty, and Dynamiter Mason Palaga quickly capitalized on the 5 – 4 advantage putting one past Grizzlies goaltender Giovanni Sambrielaz to tie things up at one.

From there, it was all Grizzlies, as they dominated the last 30 minutes and scored three unanswered goals.

The turning point came just after the mid-way mark of the second as Kimberley took a too many men penalty.

That gave the Grizzlies the opportunity to take back the lead, and notch one more before the period was over.

The Dynamiters came on strong on the third, but couldn’t capitalize.

Revelstoke Captain Tommy Bodtker put a damper in their style scoring an unassisted goal in the first two minutes of the third to take a commanding 4 – 1 lead.

The Dynamiters were unable to respond as Sambrielaz performed phenomenally to keep his club in the game and the Dynamiters to just one goal.

He logged 40 saves on the evening.

The Grizzlies goals were scored by Joel Scrimbit, Jordan Rea, Clark Nelson and Tommy Bodtker.

They trailed the Kimberley Dynamiters 2 – 0 in the series going into the game.

Going into game four the series stands at 2 – 1 Kimberley.

The puck drops tonight at the Revelstoke Forum at 7 p.m.

The Revelstoke Grizzlies starting line takes it all in before the puck drops for game three. The Grizzlies beat the Kimberley Dynamiters 4 - 1 to keep their KIJHL championship dreams alive on Monday night. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Captain Tommy Bodtker celebrates after scoring a goal in the first two minutes of the third period. The Grizzlies beat the Kimberley Dynamiters 4- 1 to keep their KIJHL championship dreams alive on Monday night. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Clark Nelson puts one passed Dynamiter goaltender Cody Campbell to make things 3 - 1. The Grizzlies beat the Kimberley Dynamiters 4- 1 to keep their KIJHL championship dreams alive on Monday night. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)