PHOTOS: Spartan Race at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The second year that Spartan Race Canada has been in Kimberley.

The Spartan Race took place this past weekend at Kimberley Alpine Resort, with races running from the afternoon of Friday, July 12 to the end of the day on Sunday, July 14.

There were several different race categories to choose from, including sprint, super, beast, ultra and the kids race.

Marketing Manager at Kimberley Alpine Resort says that it was a great weekend with perfect weather and a great vibe all around.

“We had great support from the community,” said Field. “I ran into a ton of people from the community either racing or spectating. KAR was bustling and so was the town.”

Racer Jill Bellm says the kids races were “adorable and so fun to watch”.

“Participants were very happy with the course,” she said. “It was challenging, but fun. I will do it again in a heartbeat, I’m hooked!”

Race Director Johnny Waite said he couldn’t have asked for better conditions and participants.

“The entire weekend went really well, it was one of the smoothest races we’ve ever had especially with the different categories,” Waite said. “Kimberley is a dream venue to hose an event like this, the resort was so accommodating and there were a lot of really proactive volunteers.”

He adds that the feedback he received from racers was just as positive.

“We had some stellar feedback from a lot of people. You know, last year was a bit of a mixed bag; the people who really wanted to push themselves loved it but it was a pretty difficult race, it was like you were never not going uphill,” Waite explained. “Last year we didn’t know the mountain as well either, but this year we were a lot more familiar with it so we were able to really plan out where we did and didn’t want to be.

“There were two really nice running stretches and I think people were able to push themselves just as hard. Across the board we had a really positive response and a great turnout.”

He says that he hopes the Spartan Race will return to Kimberley Alpine Resort again next year.

All of the race results will soon be available online at www.spartanrace.ca.

Photos by Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin

 

The Spartan Race returned to Kimberley Alpine Resort last weekend and competitors of all ages took on the obstacle course. See more from the Spartan Race, page A5. Meegan Field/Kimberley Alpine Resort file

Meegan Field/Kimberley Alpine Resort file

Meegan Field/Kimberley Alpine Resort file

Meegan Field/Kimberley Alpine Resort file

Meegan Field/Kimberley Alpine Resort file

Meegan Field/Kimberley Alpine Resort file

