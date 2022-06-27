Jim Hughson. (File Photo)

PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich chats with legendary NHL broadcaster Jim Hughson

MOJ ON SPORTS: Longtime hockey, MLB play-by-play caller shares career memories

Legendary play-by-play broadcaster Jim Hughson joins Bob Marjanovich, ‘The Moj’ to talk about his amazing career. Starting with Fort St. John, then stops in Penticton and Kelowna before getting the call to work at CKNW in Vancouver and getting the chance to call Vancouver Canucks games on radio.

The boys also talk about Jim’s time calling Major League Baseball for both the Expos and Blue Jays, his time with Hockey Night in Canada and how he is enjoying his first year of retirement.

