NHL Goaltender Devan Dubnyk. (Canadian Press)

PODCAST: Goalie Devan Dubnyk reflects on stellar NHL career

MOJ on Sports: Recently retired netminder played junior in Kamloops

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Devan Dubnyk, who played his junior career in B.C. with the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL. Between 2001 and 2006, he played in 192 games for the Blazers.

During the 2004 off-season, Dubnyk was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round, 14th overall.

Dubnyk was named to the NHL All-Star team in 2016,2017 and 2019, and was awarded the Bill Masterton Award in 2015. A native of Regina, Dubnyk also played with the Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche.

