Bob Marjanovich with James Lofton, podcasting from Phoenix, the site of Super Bowl 57. (Nik Kowalski photo)

PODCAST: The ‘Moj’ from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day 4

MOJ on Sports: Guests include Steve Mariucci, Pat McAfee and Mitch Berger

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Arizona and ‘Radio Row’ at Super Bowl 57.

In the first hour, Bob chats with former Hamilton Tiger Cat, Steve Mariucci from the NFL Network.

‘Everybody realizes that Philly’s really good across the board. Kansas City’s is really good in parts. Maybe the best quarterback in the league and Andy Reid to me, he’s the determining factor if they’re going to win’.

Chris Sims of NBC and Pro Football Talk, stops by as well as DJ Dallas and Mike Silver.

In the second hour, AJ Hawk, former NFL linebacker and of course part of the Pat McAfee show.

Also stopping by is Mitch Berger, Super Bowl Champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com.

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day three

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day two

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day one

