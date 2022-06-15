Qualifier for RBC PGA Scramble to be held at Purcell Golf in Kimberley June 26

Purcell Golf will host a qualifying tournament for the RBC PGA Scramble on Sunday, June 26.

The RBC PGA Scramble is a national series of events. The winner of each local qualifying event is invited to participate in one of 12 Regional Finals, which take place later this summer.

From there, each Regional Final winner is invited to play for a National Championship at the prestigious Cabot Links Golf Course in Nova Scotia this fall.

The local qualifying event is open to teams of four eligible amateur golfers. Each golfer must be 19 or older and have an up-to-date handicap with Golf Canada.

The RBC PGA Scramble in 2021 had over 10,000 golfers participate in 150 different local qualifying events across Canada. At each regional final there is also a spot reserved for an all-female team.

Entrance to a local qualifier is $29.95 and must be done at this link https://rbcpgascramble.com/local-qualifiers/ before June 19, one week before the event itself. The event will have a maximum of 20 teams with four golfers on each.

Purcell Golf has hosted two qualifiers previously, in 2017 and 2021.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

