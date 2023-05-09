Qualifier for RBC PGA Scramble to be held at Purcell Golf May 21

National winners of the 2022 RBC PGA Scramble in Charlottetown, PE. Photo submitted.

Purcell Golf will once again be host to a local qualifier for the annual RBC PGA Scramble on Sunday, May 21.

This is the eighth year of the RBC PGA Scramble, a massive grassroots amateur golf program that takes place at over 150 locations in Canada each year.

The program consistently draws over 10,000 golfers every year from all across the country.

Winners of each local qualifier are then invited to compete in one of twelve regional finals later in the summer.

Competition is open to teams of four, comprised of amateur golfers, aged 19 and over, with up-to-date Golf Canada handicaps.

New this year, at select local qualifiers and Regional Finals, one spot will be awarded to the team with the lowest net score and one spot will be awarded to the team with the lowest gross score.

This is the fourth time Purcell Golf has held a local qualifier, previously doing so in 2017, 2021 and 2022.

To register, and to see a full list of local qualifiers around the area, visit rbcpgascramble.com/local-qualifiers/

Registration closes May 14, one week prior to the event.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter